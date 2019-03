Macy's offers the Bella 4-Slice Toaster Oven for $18.99. Redeem this $10 mail-in rebate to cut that to. Opt for in-storeto avoid the $9.95 shipping charge. That's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago, $36 off list, and the lowest price we could find. It includes a baking pan, broil rack, slide-out crumb tray, and a 30-minute timer.