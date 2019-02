As one of its daily deals, Macy's offers the Bella 4-Slice Toaster Oven for $25. Redeem this $15 mail-in rebate to cut that to. With, that's tied with last week's mention, $35 off list, and is the lowest price we could find. It includes a baking pan, broil rack, slide-out crumb tray, and a 30-minute timer. Deal ends February 9.