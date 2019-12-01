Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's
Bella 4-Slice Stainless Steel Toaster Oven
$8 after rebate $20
pickup at Macy's

That's $7 under the lowest price we could find for a similar model, and tied as the lowest price we've seen for any Bella toaster oven. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Redeem this $12 mail-in rebate to get this price.
  • Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee; you can also pad your order to over $25 (before rebate) to bag free shipping.
  • 1,000-watt
  • toast, bake, broil, and stay-on functions
  • power indicator light
  • cool touch handle
  • includes bake pan, wire rack, and crumb tray
  • Expires 12/1/2019
