New
Macy's · 51 mins ago
Bella 2-Slice Stainless Steel Toaster
$10 after rebate
pickup at Macy's
It's the best deal we could find by $17

Macy's offers the Bella 2-Slice Stainless Steel Toaster for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate cuts it to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from last August and the lowest price we could find by $17. Features include:
  • defrost, reheat, bagel, and cancel functions
  • 6 browning settings
  • high lift design
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 51 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Small Appliances Macy's Bella
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register