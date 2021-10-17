It's $25 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- It's available in several colors (Pink pictured).
- 1,200-watts
- 30-minute auto shutoff timer
- adjustable temperature from 175°F to 400°F
- dishwasher safe, PFOA-free nonstick pan and crisping tray
Expires 10/25/2021
Add it to your cart to see the price at $29.99, which is a savings of $35 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- blade guard
- slip-resistant feet
- stainless steel blade
- Model: BLA13753
Apply coupon code "READY2SHOP" to save $35 making it the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Belk
- dishwasher safe
- non-stick coating
- removable drip tray
Apply coupon code "XRFMT" for a savings of $60. Buy Now at aukeyhome.com
- 1.5-quart double wall freezer bowl
- LCD readout
- one touch operation
Save 20% to 50% off popular kitchen brands, and up to 60% off furniture this Fall. That includes 20% off Breville coffee makers, 25% off Le Creuset demi kettles, up to 25% off KitchenAid, up to 40% off Staub cookware, up to 40% off Staub ceramic bakeware, and much more. It also has decor starting from $2, and furniture from $17. Shop Now at Crate & Barrel
- Shipping starts at $4.95, although many items ship for free.
Get 50% off a range of 10 Keurig coffee makers, with prices starting from $70, and an additional 25% off beverages with a 16-box commitment. Alternatively, you can get a free coffee maker and 25% off beverages with a 24-box commitment. Shop Now at Keurig
- Restrictions apply.
- Orders over $29 will get free shipping, otherwise it adds $5.99.
- Pictured is the Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker for $99.99 ($100 off list).
Save 50% with coupon code "USZSDQ3W", making this a buck under our August mention. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by H1A via Amazon.
- 250mL capacity
- USB rechargable
- 304 stainless steel S-shaped blades
- Model: H1A
Shop discounts in clothing, handbags, shoes, home, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders of $25 or more get free shipping.
Save at least $90 and as much as $110 on this comforter. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in several colors (Burgundy / Mauve pictured).
- Pad your order over $25 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $10.95. (Curbside pickup may also be available.)
- reversible contrasting solid colors
- machine-washable
The sale includes almost 300 coats, with prices starting from $24. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Columbia Men's Powder Lite Jacket for $100 ($50 off).
Save on everything from small appliances, to knife sets, baking and cookware sets, storage boxes, pans, and more.Prices start from $5. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
- Pictured is the Art & Cook 15-Piece Cupcake Pan, Silicone Liners & Tools Set for $16.93 ($45 off).
