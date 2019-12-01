Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's
Bella 12" x 12" Electric Skillet
$8 after rebate $20
pickup at Macy's

That's the lowest price we could find by $12 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Redeem this $12 mail-in rebate to get this price.
  • Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee; you can also pad your order to over $25 (before rebate) to bag free shipping.
Features
  • 1,200-watts
  • tempered glass lid
  • cool-touch handles
  • nonstick cooking surface
  • adjustable temperature controls
  • Model: 13820
  • Expires 12/1/2019
