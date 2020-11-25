That's $22 less than Amazon charges for a very similar 12" electric skillet. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or pad your order over $25 to get free shipping.
- Redeem the $12 mail-in rebate here.
- 1,200W heating system
- cool touch handles
- glass lid
- steam vent
-
Expires 11/29/2020
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save on a selection of what is widely accepted as the best cookware on the planet. Prices start at just $20. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Le Creuset Enamel On Steel Whistling 1.7-Quart Tea Kettle for $74.95 (most charge $100)
That's a savings of $30. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- each measures 5" x 4" x 3"
- 9-oz. capacity each
- oven safe to 400°F
- hand wash only
Macy's brand pots and pans are between $15 and $25, accessories start at $9, Cuisinart items start at $24, Le Creuset starts at $75. Shop Now at Macy's
- Stack your order to over $25 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $10.95 will apply.
- Pictured is the T-Fal 3-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set for $14.99 ($45 off).
We're all finding ourselves in the kitchen more these days, and with prices starting at $20, it's a great time to upgrade your cookware. Shop Now at Le Creuset
- Apply code "FALL" on orders over $200 to get a free set of Heritage Petite Pie Dishes.
Save on over 80,000 items, including apparel, jewelry, home goods, kitchen supplies, toys, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Shop over 62,000 discounted items, including clothing, jewelry, and items for the home. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
It's $23 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in several colors.
- Search "6593598" for camo print.
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping.
Save on over 500 men's and women's watches from brands like Michael Kors, Coach, Citizen, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Bulova Men's Chronograph Stainless Steel Watch for $144 (51% off).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
After the $12 mail-in rebate, that's $2 under our July mention and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's
- Pad to over $25 to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Pickup may also be available.
- 1,000-watt toast, bake, broil, and stay-on functions
- cool touch handle
- includes bake pan, wire rack, and crumb tray
- Model: 14804
After rebate, it's the lowest price we could find by $29 and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's
- Redeem the $12 mail-in rebate here.
- Shipping is free on orders $25 or more or you can opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
- 1,400W heating system
- 8" x 9" nonstick cooking surface
- drip tray
- storage latch
- Model: 14629
Thanks to the mail-in rebate, that's $2 under our mention from July, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's
- Redeem the $12 mail-in rebate here.
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- 1 tall blending cup
- 1 short blending cup
- 1 drinking cup
- 2 shaker tops
- 2 lids
- 2 comfort lip rings
- Model: 13330
It's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in several colors (Red pictured).
- Pad your order to over $25 to get free shipping; or opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
- cord storage
- chute guides popcorn into bowl
- measures 9"L x 5.3"W x 9.52"H
Sign In or Register