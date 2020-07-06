It's a $42 price low. Buy Now at Macy's
- 1- and 2-Quart Saucepans with glass lids
- 5-Quart Stock Pot with glass lid
- 8" and 10” fry pans
- 4 nylon cooking utensils
-
Expires in 15 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's a saving of $5 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Target
- Shipping adds $5.99, but pad your order to $35 and bag free shipping.
- 5 settings
- fits a 9" pizza or a casserole
- 1,000W quartz heating elements
- timer with ready bell and auto shut-off
- includes baking pan, wire rack, and external crumb tray
It's $20 off list price. Buy Now at Kohl's
- 60-minute timer
- 800-watt heating system
- turbo steam function
- includes rice bowl
- Model: 14831
That's a savings of $40 off list. Buy Now at Kohl's
- The Kohl's Cash can be redeemed from July 6-12.
- 60 min auto shut-off timer
- 12.79" x 12.32" x 14.99"
- adjustable temperature up to 400°F
- 1,700-watt heating power
- Model: 14739
Clip the $15 off on page coupon to cut 50% off and the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Rosewill Inc. via Amazon.
- collapses to half its size
- draining spout
- extendable ribs
- Model: RHDR-19001
Clip the on-page coupon and apply code "F9OFADDQ" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jiashangjia via Amazon.
- motivational time marker
- BPA-free
- leak-proof
Award yourself the position of top chef and kit out your kitchen with mixers, blenders, knife sets, grinders, toasters, and all other assortments of culinary must haves. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by KitchenAid via eBay.
You'd pay around $25 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Simply Convenient Solutions via Amazon
- made from High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS)
- Model: SS1
Save on over 6,800 items, including sectionals, recliners, sofas, mattresses, and beds. Shop Now at Macy's
- Free shipping at $25 applies for many smaller items, but oversize shipping charges apply for many items. (Where available, choose in-store pickup to dodge these fees.)
Shop sitewide savings, plus get an extra discount with the coupon code "FOURTH". Shop Now at Macy's
- Plus, Star Rewards members receive $10 in Star Money with every $100 spent (Not a member? It's free to join).
- The coupon takes an extra 10% or 15% off in select categories. Exclusions apply; eligible items are marked.
- Free shipping applies to orders over $25, otherwise a $10.95 fee applies.
Save on a variety of items including clothing, home goods, jewelry, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Prices are as marked.
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders of $25 or more get free shipping.
You'll pay at least $20 more at the other major retailers. Buy Now at Macy's
- 2.5-lb. food capacity
- nonstick interior & stainless steel exterior
- adjustable temperature up to 450°F
- 60-minute timer
- airfry basket & baking pan/drip tray
- Model: AFR-25M
Sign In or Register