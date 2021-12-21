It's $22 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- non-stick coating
- locking handle for vertical storage
- measures 11.18" L x 9.37" W x 3.62" H
Expires 12/24/2021
That's $80 off and a very low price in general for a large-capacity air fryer. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay
- digital display
- auto shut-off
- 1,700-watt heating power
- adjustable temperature up to 399.2°F
- Model: 90088
You'd pay $5 more for it shipped elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- Double Wall Mug
- Permanent Filter
That is $125 less than you'd pay at Best Buy. Buy Now at Amazon
- produces up to 44-lbs. per day
- 3-lb. capacity bin
- measures 9.8" x 16.1" x 19"
- Model: EFIC235-AMZ
Save on hand mixers from $40, blenders from $75, and stand mixers from $300. Shop Now at Amazon
- pictured is the KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer for $299.99 ($100 low)
That's $69 less than you'd pay from Waterdrop direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Water4Smile via eBay.
- 2-filter cartridge
- sleep and standby mode
- screen displays level of Total-Dissolved Solids (TDS), filter life indicator, volume settings, water shortage alerts, and an auto-flush mode
- Model: WD-N1-W
That is the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in several colors.
Apply coupon code "GIFT" to take an extra 15% to 20% off apparel, home items, bed and bath, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $20.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
It's $66 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- It's available in several colors (Micro Leopard Khaki Combo pictured).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge or spend $25 or more and bag free shipping.
- viscose
- machine-washable
- about 33" long
There are 28 to choose from. Shop Now at Macy's
- Stack your order to over $25 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $10.95 fee will apply.
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Walmart
- Comes apart for easy cleaning
- Dishwasher-safe bowl, lid, cones and rotating disk
- Includes 3 plastic cones and 1 measuring spoon
- Model: 13572
