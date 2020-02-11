Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Bella 10.5" x 20" Ceramic Electric Griddle
$15 $35
pickup

It's $20 off and the cheapest electric griddle we could find, with or without ceramic coating. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Pickup in-store to save $5.99 on shipping.
Features
  • removable temperature control probe
  • slide-out drip tray
  • non-skid feet
  • Model: BLA14668
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Small Appliances Walmart Bella
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register