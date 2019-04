Macy's offers the Bella 1.2-Quart Air Fryer in White for $18.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to. Opt for in-storeto dodge the $9.95 shipping charge. That's $41 off list and tied with yesterday's expired mention as the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, we saw this for a buck less in November.) It features 30-minute auto shutoff timer, adjustable temperature up to 400°F, and has a 1.3-lb. food capacity.