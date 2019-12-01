Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's · 31 mins ago
Bella 1,000-watt Rotating Stainless Steel Waffle Maker
$8 after rebate $13
pickup at Macy's

That's $2 under our mention from August, $37 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • PFOA-free nonstick coating
  • variable browning control dial
  • rotating feature for even cooking
  • ready indicator lights
  • Expires 12/1/2019
    Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
