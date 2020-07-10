That's the best price we could find for similar items by $16 and a great deal for a waffle maker in general. Buy Now at Macy's
- Click here for the rebate form.
- PFOA-free nonstick coating
- variable browning control dial
- rotating feature for even cooking
- ready indicator lights
-
Expires 7/10/2020
-
-
That's a saving of $5 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Target
- Shipping adds $5.99, but pad your order to $35 and bag free shipping.
- 5 settings
- fits a 9" pizza or a casserole
- 1,000W quartz heating elements
- timer with ready bell and auto shut-off
- includes baking pan, wire rack, and external crumb tray
It's $20 off list price. Buy Now at Kohl's
- 60-minute timer
- 800-watt heating system
- turbo steam function
- includes rice bowl
- Model: 14831
That's a savings of $40 off list. Buy Now at Kohl's
- The Kohl's Cash can be redeemed from July 6-12.
- 60 min auto shut-off timer
- 12.79" x 12.32" x 14.99"
- adjustable temperature up to 400°F
- 1,700-watt heating power
- Model: 14739
That's the lowest price we could find by $20. (We saw it for $2 less on Black Friday, but that required pickup instead of getting free shipping.) Buy Now at Macy's
- Click here for rebate information.
- 1,000-watt
- toast, bake, broil, and stay-on functions
- power indicator light
- cool touch handle
- includes bake pan, wire rack, and crumb tray
Save $75 off list price and convert your instant pot into an air fryer! Buy Now at Amazon
- One-touch preset cooking programs
- Dehydrating and broiling tray
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's temporarily out of stock but can be ordered now.
- 4 smart programs
- makes 8 cups cooked
- dishwasher-safe cooking pot & accessories
Clip the $20 on-page coupon and apply code "PBM3E64N" to save $88. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Banyan Imports via Amazon.
- 304 stainless steel
- auto-off
- activated carbon filter
That's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by iLiving via Amazon.
- heats and circulates water to a precise temperature
- touchscreen LED display
- timer
Save on over 93,000 items, including men's t-shirts from $5, women's shoes from $10, men's shirts from $16, cookware from $18, and many more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Prices are as marked.
That's a savings of $20 and the best we've seen considering the free shipping. (It's the second lowest price we've seen overall if you don't consider shipping.) Buy Now at Macy's
- Click here for the rebate form
- 8", 9.5", and 12" pans
It's the best outright price we've seen on these towels; plus, free shipping saves an additional $11. Shop Now at Macy's
- Available in several colors.
- 12" x 12" washcloth for $1 ($5 off).
- 16" x 26" hand towel for $1.99 ($8 off).
- 27" x 52" bath towel for $2.99 ($11 off).
- 100% cotton
- machine-washable
It's $46 under list and a great price for a men's dress shirt. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Blue.
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders of $25 or more qualify for free shipping.
- machine washable
That's a savings of $35 off list and a great price for a personal blender system. Buy Now at Macy's
- Click here for the rebate form
- tall and short blending cups
- drinking cup
- 2 shaker tops
- 2 lids
- 2 comfort lip rings
- Model: 13330
