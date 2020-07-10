New
Macy's · 15 mins ago
Bella 1,000W Rotating Stainless Steel Waffle Maker
$10 after rebate $20
free shipping

That's the best price we could find for similar items by $16 and a great deal for a waffle maker in general. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Click here for the rebate form.
Features
  • PFOA-free nonstick coating
  • variable browning control dial
  • rotating feature for even cooking
  • ready indicator lights
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/10/2020
    Published 15 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Small Appliances Macy's Bella
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register