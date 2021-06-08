Bell & Howell Quadburst 5500 Lumens Garage Light for $35

That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by As Seen on TV via eBay.
- 92 Ultra Bright LEDs
- Four multi-directional panels
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Home Depot. Buy Now at UntilGone
- shaped to illuminate steps, railings, or fences
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Multi-Color for $2.79 ($5 off).
Clip the on-page 10% off coupon and apply code "50Y8ODDA" to save $19. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Xinyutong via Amazon.
- IP65 waterproof
- 40 LEDs each
- 3 brightness modes
- solor or USB rechargeable
- 18650 lithium rechargeable battery
- ground stake or wall mount (hardware included)
Apply coupon code "WWPBV2UO" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by T-Mark Home via Amazon.
- 96 LEDs
- IP65 water-proof
- weather-resistant
- auto on/off dusk to dawn
After the in-cart discount, that's $7 less than you'd pay for a 5-pack elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- In Black/Grey.
That's the best we've seen at $4 under our March mention and a current low by $118. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Brandjc17 via eBay.
- In Monster Blue.
That's at least a buck less than you'd pay for a similar item elsewhere – most cost $10 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Do note that storm glasses are generally seen as having a 50/50 chance of being accurate (which is to say, no more accurate than flipping a coin) so don't use this when you're judging whether it's a good idea to go boating or something. It's mostly just pretty patterns in a glass, which is fine.
- Sold by LivingCup via eBay.
Add to cart to see the price drop for the Hanes women's underwear in 14 various styles, with low waist and high waist options. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the Hanes Women's Cotton Bikini Panties 10-Pack for $12.05 in cart (low by $7).
