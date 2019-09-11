New
Walmart · 50 mins ago
Bell & Howell Motion Pods Mini LED Lights 3-Pack
$11 $23
pickup at Walmart

That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now

Features
  • peel and stick
  • LEDs last up to 100,000 hours
  • detects movement up to 10 feet away
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 50 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Lighting & Lamps Walmart Bell & Howell
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register