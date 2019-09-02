Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Bell & Howell Motion Pods Mini LED Lights 3-Pack for $10.80. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays 72'' Combo Floor Lamp in several colors (Black pictured) for $11.44. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by about $11. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Broan NuTone 678 Ventilation Fan and Light Combination for $32.82 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and the best we could find today by a buck. Buy Now
Ruicaikun Direct via Amazon offers its Ruicaikun 32.8-Foot Smart RGB LED Strip Lights for $43.99. Coupon code "DBVHA88T" drops that to $21.99. With free shipping, that's $22 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Brightech via Rakuten offers its 27-feet Ambience Pro Solar String Lights for $34.39. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $29.23. With free shipping, that's $5 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Suncast Backyard Oasis 195-Gallon Outdoor Storage and Entertaining Station for $220 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $9, although most vendors charge at least $249. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
