New
SideDeal · 27 mins ago
2 for $19 $39
free shipping
That's a savings of $20 off list price. Buy Now at SideDeal
Tips
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
Features
- 5 light modes
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 3 days ago
Energizer Mini Sporting LED Rechargeable Headlamp
$7.83 $27
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $26 less than Target and a low price for a rechargeable model from a major brand.
Update: It's now $7.83. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 200 lumens
- 2 hours of use per charge
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Whetstone LED Flashlight
$8.68 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Requires 3 AAA batteries (not included)
- Model: 75-5426
Amazon · 3 days ago
Golmezil 150W LED Garage Light 2-Pack
$20 $49
free shipping
Save $29 by applying coupon code "60FNI51U". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Dalful via Amazon.
Features
- 5 adjustable aluminum panels and 1 stationary panel
- 15,000 lumens
- panels adjust 90°
- E26/E27 base
- 50,000 hour lifespan
- Model: GGL00001
eBay · 1 mo ago
Stalwart 2-in-1 COB LED Telescoping Worklight Flashlight w/ Magnet
$5.99 $16
free shipping
That's $6 under the lowest shipped price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by www.5stardeal.com via eBay.
Features
- 260 lumens (COB bulb on handle); 100 lumens (standard LED bulb on end)
- requires 4 AAA Batteries (not included)
- Model: M570005
New
Ends Today
SideDeal · 24 mins ago
LifeToGo Cone-Shaped Disposable Face Covering 60-Pack
$29 $140
free shipping
A more spacious option, it's $7 less than the best price we could find for a 60-pack of similar masks elsewhere. Buy Now at SideDeal
Tips
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
Sign In or Register