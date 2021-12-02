That's the best price we could find by $29. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
There are 10 style options, including incandescent, multi-color, white, LED, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured are the GE String-A-Long 100-Count 20.6-ft Incandescent Christmas String Lights fopr $2.98 (most stores charge $14 or more for similar).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the shipping charge. Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
That's $2 under Amazon's early Black Friday deal and an all-time price low. Most stores are charging at least $25. Buy Now at Staples
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $9.95 shipping fee. Shipping is free over $30 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join. Plus, you'll receive no minimum free shipping for the first 3 months.)
- pair with any compatible Alexa device to control color and brightness
- create lighting cues
- Model: B07KRY43KN
That's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- 360° lighting
- 5ft power cord
- Model: 111206
Save on a range of ceiling fans, vanity fixtures, flush mounts, chandeliers, path lights, lantern sconces, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
That's a savings of $30 off list price. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
That's $4 less than our previous mention and a savings of $29 off list. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- takes between 30 and 60 minutes to thaw meat
- requires no electricity, chemicals or heating
That's a savings of $45 off list price. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- 3-in-1 cable organizer
That's a savings of $12 off list price. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- Runs on 3 AAA batteries (not included)
- 2 color modes
Sign In or Register