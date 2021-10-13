Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to get the discount. That's $6 less than you'd pay at Amazon for the same quantity. Buy Now at eBay
- If you only want 1 light bar, you can pad your order over $25 with coupon-eligible items and apply the coupon for the same discount. See the offer below to view the sale.
- Sold by As Seen on TV via eBay.
Apply coupon code "5QQ3YIHN" for a savings of $90. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Benpumled Lighting via Amazon.
- 270° beam angle
- includes mounting hardware
- Model: 8FTV-10PACK
That's a savings of $23 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 425m distance
- up to 625 lumens
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at eBay
Save $100 off the list price. Buy Now at ledlenserusa.com
- 1,800-feet beam range
- 3,000-lumens
- Model: MT18
That's $21 under our mention from last week and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bobcat Wireless via eBay.
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
- Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975UZKAXAA
That's $10 under what you'd pay at PUMA direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black or Gray.
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to save an extra 15% off luxury Dyson items, from hairdryers, to multi-purpose hair tools, vacuums, air purifiers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to get the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by As_Seen_On_TV via eBay.
- 144 LED bulbs
- hinged panels can be angled 90 degrees at any direction
- Model: 7090
Sign In or Register