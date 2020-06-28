New
Belk · 33 mins ago
Belk Summer Fun Fest
Extra 15% to 50% off
free shipping w/ $49

Apply coupon code "SUMMERFUN" to save on a summer wardrobe for the whole family. Shop Now at Belk

Tips
  • 50% off Belk and national brands.
  • 25% off select national brands.
  • 15% off select designer brands and more.
  • Pad your order with a beauty item or over $49 to get free shipping, otherwise, it costs $8.95.
  • Items available for in-store pickup receive an extra 5% off when choosing this option.
Details
Comments
  • Code "SUMMERFUN"
  • Expires 6/28/2020
    Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
