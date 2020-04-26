Open Offer in New Tab
Belk · 1 hr ago
Belk Spring Fling Sale
Extra 25% to 50% off almost every brand
free shipping w/ $35

Use coupon code "SPRINGITON" to get an extra 25% to 50% off depending on the brand, including brands like Nike and Levi's that are usually ineligible for coupons at department stores. Shop Now at Belk

Tips
  • Extra 50% off Belk-exclusive brands, Nautica, Izod, Chaps, & more.
  • Extra 35% off Calvin Klein, Polo Ralph Lauren, & other designer brands.
  • Extra 25% off Nike, Under Armour, Columbia, Levi's, and more.
  • The coupon also takes 15% off small appliances, designer sunglasses, & select jewlery.
  • Doorbusters, clearance, and other promotional items may be excluded.
  • Pad your order with a beauty item or over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, it adds $8.95.
  • Code "SPRINGITON"
  • Expires 4/26/2020
