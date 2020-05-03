Open Offer in New Tab
Belk · 26 mins ago
Belk Mother's Day Sale
Extra 55% off exclusive brands
free shipping w/ $35 OR beauty item

Save on sunglasses, handbags, dresses, shoes, and many more items to treat your mom that are exclusive to Belk. Shop Now at Belk

Tips
  • Coupon code "THANKSMOM" bags this discount.
  • This code applies to regular and sale items, not clearance.
  • The same code takes 30% off most other brands.
  • The code takes 15% off small appliances, designer sunglasses, and What Goes Around Comes Around.
  • Either pad your order to over $35, or with a beauty item, to bag free shipping.
  • Code "THANKSMOM"
  • Expires 5/3/2020
Mother's Day
