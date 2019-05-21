Belk takes up to 70% off a selection of Doorbusters during its Memorial Day Sale. alternatively, take an exta 20% off regular and sale orders via the listed coupon codes (click the "GET COUPON" link to see the codes.) Pad your order with a beauty item (they start around $3) to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $9.50. (Alternatively, spend $99 or more to receive free shipping.) Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now