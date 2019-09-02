New
Belk · 58 mins ago
Belk Labor Day Sale
Up to 75% off
free shipping w/ beauty item

Belk takes up to 75% off select apparel and home goods during its Labor Day Sale. Plus, you'll bag $15 in Belk Bucks for every $75 you spend. (They can be redeemed on future purchases of $75 or more.) Pad your order with a beauty item to get free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $8.95 for orders under $49. Deal ends September 2. Shop Now

  • Not shopping doorbusters? Take 25% off regular- and sale-priced items via coupon code "LABORDAYSAVE".
  • Code "LABORDAYSAVE"
  • Expires 9/2/2019
    Published 58 min ago
