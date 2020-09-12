Save on bedding, decor, furniture, kitchen items, headphones, tablets, and more. Shop Now at Belk
- Opt for in-store pickup to knock an extra 10% off or get free shipping with orders of $49 or more.
-
Expires 9/12/2020
Published 29 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Available to new and existing customers, this saves you $20 ($5 per line) every month. Buy Now
- unlimited talk, text, and data
- 5G access
- 200MB domestic data roaming
Save on TVs, appliances, tablets, and smart watches. Shop Now at Costco
Trading in an eligible item (see the instructions below) can take as much as $700 off your preorder of Microsoft's new dual-screen device – that halves the price of the 128GB model, and cuts 47% off the 256GB model. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Click here to start the trade-in process.
- You'll be emailed a reminder to complete your trade-in when the Surface Duo releases on September 10.
Prices range from $300 for a refurb 50" 4K TV all the way up to $2,300 for a refurb 65" 8K model. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Each includes a 90-day Samsung warranty.
- Shipping adds $6 if you're not an Amazon Prime member.
Home items start as low as $2, women's clothing at around $3, and men's clothing at $5. Shop Now at Belk
- Shipping adds $8.95, or get free shipping on orders over
$25$49 (you can also pad with a beauty item for free shipping).
Save on bed and bath, kitchen, home and garden, and more. Shop Now at Belk
- Opt for pickup if available to save an extra 10% off and dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. (Orders of $25 or more ship free.)
Save $39 off the list price of this breezy cover-up. Buy Now at Belk
- Available in Navy/Red.
- If your local store has it for pickup, you can save an additional 10% off.
Save on a selection of cookware from the brand known for its quality products. Shop Now at Belk
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to get an additional 10% discount and dodge the $8.95 shipping charge. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $25 or more.
Sign In or Register