Belk · 42 mins ago
Belk Flash Sale
Extra 25% off
free shipping w/ beauty item

Save on clothing, shoes, kitchenware, and more. Shop Now at Belk

  • Get this discount via coupon code "FLASHSALE".
  • Pad your order with a beauty item (they start at $3) to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $8.95. (Orders of $99 or more qualify for free shipping with no padding required.)
  • Code "FLASHSALE"
  • Expires 2/25/2020
    Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
