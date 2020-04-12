Open Offer in New Tab
Belk · 42 mins ago
Belk Easter Sale
Extra 35% off
free shipping w/ beauty

That is the first time the store has ever offered this big a coupon. Shop Now at Belk

Tips
  • Coupon code "AMAZINGSAVINGS" gets this discount, which applies to regular and sale Belk-exclusive brands.
  • The code alternatively cuts 25% off most regular and sale non-Belk exclusives.
  • It takes an extra 15% off small appliances, designer sunglasses, and other select items.
  • Add a beauty item to cart to receive free shipping; otherwise it's free over $25.
  • Expires 4/12/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
