Apply code "LOVESTYLE" to get extra discounts on clothing and home goods, including up to an extra 65% off of Belk exclusive and national brands. Shop Now at Belk
- Opt for curbside pickup where available to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee or bag free shipping on orders of $49 or more or with a beauty item.
There are over 450 deals available in this sale. Save on electronics, home & garden, clothing, toys, and much more. Shop Now at Amazon
- There's an option for 70% Off or More on the left side of the page
Save on external hard drives, laptops, networking cables, routers, and much more. Shop Now at Newegg
- Most items get free shipping; otherwise, shipping starts at $1.
- Some items receive their discounts via coupon codes or rebates, as noted on their product pages.
Spend $10 in store or online at Whole Foods and earn a $10 Amazon Prime Day credit, good to spend October 13-14. Shop Now at Amazon
- $10 or more in a single purchase between September 28 and October 14, 2020
- Certain items are restricted from this offer
Save on over 900 pairs, including sneakers, high tops, sandals, and more. Shop Now at adidas
- adidas Creators Club members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Save on a variety of kitchen gadgets, small appliances, and other assorted doodads and whatnots, including waffle irons, hand mixers, utensils, and more. Buy Now at Belk
- Take an extra 10% off with in-store pickup where available. Orders over $49 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $8.95.
Home items start as low as $2, women's clothing at around $3, and men's clothing at $5. Shop Now at Belk
- Shipping adds $8.95, or get free shipping on orders over $49.
Save on a variety of k-cups coffee and coffeemakers from Keurig, Cuisinart, Toastmaster, and more. Shop Now at Belk
- Opt for pickup (where available) to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee and score the extra 10% off.
Save on apparel from IZOD, Pro Tour, and Ocean & Coast. Shop Now at Belk
- Shipping adds $8.95, or get free shipping on orders over $49 (you can also pad with a beauty item for free shipping).
Sign In or Register