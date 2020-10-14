New
Ends Today
Belk · 48 mins ago
Belk Days
Up to extra 60% off
free shipping w/ $49

Apply coupon code "BELKDAYS" to save up to an extra 60% off on apparel for the whole family, home items, and more. Shop Now at Belk

Tips
  • 60% off Belk exclusive and select national brands.
  • 40% off national brands.
  • 20% off designer brands.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to take an extra 15% off; shipping adds $8.95 or is free on orders of $49 or more.
  • Code "BELKDAYS"
  • Expires in 8 hr
    Published 48 min ago
