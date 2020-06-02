Save on clothing, shoes, jewelry, home, and more with prices starting as low as $2. Shop Now at Belk
- Shipping adds $8.95 or is free with orders of $49 or more.
Save on most major home appliances including refrigerators, washers and dryers, ovens, dishwashers and more, as well as up to $160 off mattresses, and many more discounts. Shop Now at Costco
- Shipping starts around $5, but many items bag free shipping. Curbside pickup is also available for many items.
- Non-members will incur additional fees on these purchases. Many items are available for members only.
- Scroll down to see additional offers.
Stack savings on thousands of items, from men's and women's apparel, shoes, and accessories, to home goods and kitchen items. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping starts at $5.95, although orders of $100 or more ship for free.
With prices starting from $1, items include home decor, patio furniture, cutlery and knives, small appliances, smart home devices, and more. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Orders over $39 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $5.99.
Save on a variety of audio equipment, appliances, computer accessories, toys, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for curbside pickup to dodge shipping fees or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some items under $35 get free shipping.
With deals on underwear, shoes, activewear, socks, and more, it's a great way to equip the whole family with name brand gear on the cheap. Shop Now at Belk
- Choose pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or for orders less than $49, pad with a beauty item to bag free shipping.
Get the lowest price we could find in any color by $14. Buy Now at Belk
- They're available at this price in Sunset Red.
- Shipping adds $8.95, or add a beauty item (they start at $2.55) to bag free shipping.
It's $45 under list price. Buy Now at Belk
- Pad your order with a beauty item or over $49 for free shipping.
- machine washable
It's $45 under list price and a great deal on this jacket. Buy Now at Belk
- It's available in Black or Gray.
- Pad your order with a beauty item or over $49 to get free shipping.
