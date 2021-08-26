Belk Coupon: + free shipping w/ $49

Apply code "BACKINSESSION" to get an extra 40% off regular, sale Belk exclusives, and select national brand items. Shop Now at Belk
- The same code gives an extra 30% off other select national brands and 20% off select designer brands.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping charge or get free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
This is the highest discount we've seen on clearance since last year. Save on 1000's of items, including indoor and outdoor furniture, bedding, decor, and much more. Shop Now at Pottery Barn
- Shipping is free for most orders over $99 with code "FREESHIP". Furniture and other large items may incur additional shipping surcharges.
- Why does she love this deal? "I've been trying to redecorate my house lately, and Pottery Barn has the look I'm going for: modern and stylish, but also cozy, comfortable, and not too formal. Discounts on anything here are pretty rare, so I like to buy off season/clearance to take advantage of the discounts offered."
With prices starting from only $7, save on filters, microwaves, air conditioners, washers and dryers, dishwashers, ovens, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Free shipping applies to select items or most items over $35. In-store pickup may also be available. Some large items may incur larger shipping fees.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Insignia 300 Sq. Ft. Portable Air Conditioner for $299.99 ($20 off).
Save on clothing, grocery, home goods, and more. Shop Now at Sam's Club
- Some items include free shipping; otherwise, opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge shipping fees.
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (If you're not a member, see the offer below.)
Save on hand and power tools, tool kits, and cordless combo kits. Shop Now at Home Depot
Save on over 16,000 deeply discounted items, including clothing, shoes, bed and bath, home items, and more. Shop Now at Belk
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $49 or more.
Save $70 off list price. Buy Now at Belk
- Spend $49 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping charge.
- 1- & 2-qt. covered saucepans
- 5-qt. covered dutch oven
- 8" & 10" frying pans
- 3 vented lids
it's $30 under our mention from a year ago and the lowest price we could find now by $10. Buy Now at Belk
- Available in Blue or Pink.
- 8 speeds
- anti-slip feet
- includes whisk, dough hook, and beater paddles
- 1200-watt motor
- Model: ESTM020
Save $40 off the list price to get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Belk
- Spend $49 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $8.95.
