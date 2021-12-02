Coupon code "CLEARANCE10" yields extra savings on clearance items already marked up to 80% off. Save on shoes, apparel, handbags, jewelry, bed & bath, home, and kids' items. Shop Now at Belk
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $59 or more.
Start saving early with family discounts, kitchen upgrades, and more. Plus, they're promoting sustainability. So yeah... Shop Now at IKEA
- Pickup in store to save on delivery fees.
Along with an assortment of daily deals, Amazon discounts a huge range of kitchen items, electronics, apparel, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
A totally random set of items sitting in one sale... whatcha gonna call it? Wootbusters! You knew Woot couldn't let Black Friday week pass without having a sale comprised of four completely unrelated items: a refurbished Fitbit Charge 3, a T8 Pro portable car jump starter, an enormous Alienware 34" 3440x1440 120Hz G-Sync gaming monitor, and... cake. A 3-pack of Mama Bev's butter cake. Cake sounds pretty good actually. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- The refurbished items each have a 90-day manufacturer's warranty.
Apply coupon code "GFCHEER" to get an extra 60% off
15 10 pairs of men's jeans and pants. This puts many at the lowest price we've seen. Plus, apply coupon "GFSHIPPED" to get free shipping and save an extra $7. Shop Now at Gap Factory
- Size availability are low on many styles.
- Pictured are the Gap Factory Men's Soft Wear Slim Taper GapFlex Jeans with Washwell for $11.59 after coupon ($58 off).
Get big savings on almost 100 items, choose from playsets, plush toys, craft kits, electronic toys, and more. Shop Now at Belk
- Pictured is the Discovery Kids STEM Plasma Orb for $24 ($36 off).
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. (Orders over $59 get free shipping.)
At $75 off the list price, this makes an excellent gift for pretty much anyone on your list! Buy Now at Belk
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee and bag an extra 5% off; otherwise, orders of $59 or more ship for free.
- simultaneously sweeps, vacuums, and mops
Choose from a selection of bath towels, hand towels, and wash clothes. Shop Now at Belk
- Some items are pickup only.
- Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $8.95 shipping charge; otherwise shipping is free on orders of $59.
Save on fun graphic tees for the whole family.
Update: Code "CLEARANCE10" now takes an extra 10% off many of these styles. Shop Now at Belk
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. (Orders over $59 get free shipping.)
