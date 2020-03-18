Open Offer in New Tab
Belk
Belk Clearance
up to 75% off
free shipping w/ $25

Save on a wide array of items from clothing and accessories to home items. Plus, it's the lowest free shipping threshold we've ever seen from Belk. Shop Now at Belk

  • Plus, earn a $15 off $75 Belk Bucks coupon for every $75 you spend. (Redeemable March 19 through 22.)
  • Also, get free shipping with orders of $25 or more. (Free shipping usually requires $49.)
  • Pad your order with a beauty item to get free shipping on orders under $25.
  • Expires in 9 hr
    Published 39 min ago
