New
Belk · 39 mins ago
Belk Clearance Sale
up to 80% off
extra 5% off w/ pickup

Save on thousands of clearance items, including clothing, accessories and home items. Plus, some items qualify for an additional discount of 20% to 50% off via the code "PREZSALE" (eligible items are marked). Finally, save an extra 5% off your order when you opt for pickup. Shop Now at Belk

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup where available to get the extra 5% off and avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. Or, shipping is free for orders over $49 (but you won't get the 5% off).
  • Pictured is the Crown & Ivy Men's Slim Fit Navy Stretch Suit Coat for $61.75 ($198 off w/ pickup).
↑ less
COPY CODE
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PREZSALE"
  • Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Store Events Belk
Men's Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register