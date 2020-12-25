Apply code "COUNTDOWN" to save on thousands of items including clothing, accessories, and items for the home. Shop Now at Belk
- Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to score an extra 5% off your purchase, and get your items in time for Christmas. Alternatively, shipping is free for orders over $49.
- You get $15 in Belk Bucks with a purchase of $75 or more. (Limit of 1 per transaction.)
Shop the lowest prices of the year today. Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools
- New deals will be added weekly.
- The flat rate shipping is $6.99.
Save on a huge selection of clearance items, including electronics, computers, gaming, and much more. Shop Now at Newegg
- Most items get free shipping. Exclusions apply.
- Pictured is the Acer K243Y 24" Monitor for $89.99 ($110 off).
The next best price we could find anywhere else is $49. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.99 delivery fee.
- 14 different types of bits
It's $13 under list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- measures 37" x 18" x 14"
- molded grooves for sturdy stacking
- lockable
- Model: PLA068HD
Apply coupon code "COUNTDOWN" to take half off. Buy Now at Belk
- Opt for in-store pickup to save an extra 5%. Not near a Belk? Orders over $49 get free shipping. (Otherwise, shipping is $8.95.)
- BPA-free
- 2.5-quart capacity
- stainless steel
- dishwasher safe
Shop and save on a selection of hats, gloves, coats, and more. Plus, save an additional 5% off when you choose in-store pickup. Shop Now at Belk
- Not near a Belk? Orders over $49 get free shipping.
- Pictured is the V Fraas Women's Exploded Fraas Plaid Cardigan for $30.80 ($57 off).
Save on over 200 cookware items including stock pots, cookware sets, dutch ovens and more. Shop Now at Belk
- Opt for store pickup where available to get an extra 10% off and dodge the $8.95 shipping charges. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $49 or more.
- Pictured is the Cooks Tools 8-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set for $50 ($50 off).
Save on a variety of men's, women's, and kids' jackets, vests, hoodies, and more. Over 300 items are available. Shop Now at Belk
- Take an extra 15% off most orders when you choose pickup; shipping adds $8.95, or is free on orders of $49 or more.
- Pictured is Columbia Men's Steens Mountain Full Zip 2.0 Fleece Jacket for $25.49 with pickup (low by $5).
Sign In or Register