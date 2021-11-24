Save on over 1,300 styles for men, women, and kids. Kids' shirts from $7. Men's t-shirts from $10. Women's shorts from $12.50. Shop Now at Belk
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping charge. Otherwise shipping is free on orders of $59 or more.
-
Published 21 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Save on brands including adidas, Nike, PUMA, The North Face, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping. (You can also get free ship-to-store pickup on orders of $29 or more.)
- Pictured are the adidas Men's Primegreen Essentials Warm-Up Tapered 3-Stripes Track Pants for $29.97 (low by $5).
Save on brands like Nike, adidas, PUMA, and more. Shop Now at Finish Line
- Pictured is the Nike Men's Pegasus Trail 3 Running Shoes in Teal for $80 ($10 low).
- New Status members get free shipping for a year. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Men's T-shirts start from $11.70, women's tees from $6.53, men's sneakers from $37.55, and women's from $32.85. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the ASICS Tiger Men's GEL-Kayano 5 360 Shoes for $75.15 ($75 off).
Save at least $13 off list on sweatpants, tops, and hoodies. Apply code "NEWS24" to bag free shipping on orders of $23.75 or more (a savings of $5 on orders below $32). Shop Now at 32 Degrees
- Pictured is the 32 Degrees Men's Tech Fleece Sweat Set for $42 ($98 off).
Save on over 700 items and travel in style this holiday season. Shop Now at Belk
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee or orders of $59 or more ship for free.
- If you're lucky enough to live within Belk's footprint, you can get an extra 5% off when you choose in-store pickup.
- Pictured is the American Tourister 5-Piece Spinner Luggage Set for $119.99 ($180 off).
Save on trees, kitchenware, bedding, ornaments, and more. Shop Now at Belk
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee or orders of $59 or more ship for free.
- If you're lucky enough to live within Belk's footprint, you can get an extra 5% off when you choose in-store pickup.
- Joyland 7.5 Foot Pre Lit Flocked Pencil Tree pictured for $100 ($150 off and a price low).
Save up to 50% on a selection of handbags, in a wide range of styles, from Coach, Dooney & Bourke, Ralph Lauren, and Michael Kors, and many more. Shop Now at Belk
- Bag free shipping on orders of $59 or more; otherwise shipping adds $8.95.
- If you're lucky enough to live within Belk's footprint, you can get an extra 5% off when you choose in-store pickup.
- Pictured is the Coach Horse & Carriage Jacquard City Zip Tote for $147.50 (half off).
Save on gadgets, ties, money clips, gloves, and more. Shop Now at Belk
- Pictured is the Saddlebred Classic Pickleball Set for $12 ($28 off).
- Spend $59 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge.
- If you're lucky enough to live within Belk's footprint, you can get an extra 5% off when you choose in-store pickup.
Sign In or Register