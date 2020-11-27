New
Belk · 29 mins ago
Belk Black Friday
1,000s of doorbusters + extra 15% off via pickup
Save on clothing for the whole family, jewelry, home items, toys, and much more. Plus, many items qualify for an extra 15% off if you opt for in-store pickup. Shop Now at Belk

  • Get the extra 15% off by choosing in-store pickup; otherwise, spend $49 to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee.
  • Can't find anything you need in that sale? Save up to 65% off other select items via coupon code "ULTIMATE".
  • Get 15% off full-priced beauty items with code "BEAUTYFAVES".
  • An extra 70% off applies on marked items of jewelry with coupon code "LOVELEVIAN".
  • Some notable doorbuster offers:
  • Up to 60% off beauty
  • Up to 65% off vacuums
  • Up to 70% off toys
  • Up to 70% off christmas trees and decor
  • Up to 75% off jewelry
  • Code "ULTIMATE"
  • Expires 11/28/2020
