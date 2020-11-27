Save on clothing for the whole family, jewelry, home items, toys, and much more. Plus, many items qualify for an extra 15% off if you opt for in-store pickup. Shop Now at Belk
- Get the extra 15% off by choosing in-store pickup; otherwise, spend $49 to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee.
- Can't find anything you need in that sale? Save up to 65% off other select items via coupon code "ULTIMATE".
- Get 15% off full-priced beauty items with code "BEAUTYFAVES".
- An extra 70% off applies on marked items of jewelry with coupon code "LOVELEVIAN".
- Some notable doorbuster offers:
- Up to 60% off beauty
- Up to 65% off vacuums
- Up to 70% off toys
- Up to 70% off christmas trees and decor
- Up to 75% off jewelry
Save on over 450 items, making gifting for friends and family of all tastes easy with electronics, TVs, smartwatches, clothing, shoes, small appliances, and more on offer. Shop Now at Costco
- Pictured is the LG Gram 14" 1080p i7 Whiskey Lake Laptop for $799.99 (low by $150).
- Prices are for members only.
- Non-members will incur additional fees on these purchases.
- Many items are available for members only.
- Some large items may incur shipping charges, but pickup is widely available.
Shop this sale to save up to 50% or more on Pixel phones, Nest smart home products, Google devices, Stadia controllers, and more. Shop Now at Google
Save on apparel, furniture, home decor, small appliances, toys, electronics, and more. Shop Now at Target
- Orders over $35 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $5.99.
Additional offers will follow from the 26th on but for ten days (starting today), score savings on chocolatey treats, meat, small appliances, TVs, tablets, speakers, and more. Shop Now at Costco
- Prices are for members only.
- Non-members will incur additional fees on these purchases. Many items are available for members only.
- Some large items may incur shipping charges, but pickup is widely available.
With the in-store pickup discount, it is $4 under our March mention and the best price we could find by $4, although most stores charge at least $25. Buy Now at Belk
- It is $18 if you choose to ship with free shipping at $49.
- requires 2 AA batteries (not included)
- 104-pieces
Apply coupon code "ULTIMATE" to save an extra 50% of 65% off (marked on the product page) on NCAA, NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL gear. Shop Now at Belk
- Get an extra 15% off by choosing in-store pickup; otherwise, spend $49 to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee.
- Pictured is the Colosseum Athletics NCAA Alabama Crimson Tide Hoodie for w/ $19.99 with pickup ($28 off).
With the in-store pickup discount, it's a buck under our mention from last week and the best price we could find by $2, although most stores charge at least $20. Buy Now at Belk
- If pickup isn't available, the price becomes $18 and shipping adds $8.95, or bag free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- requires 2 AA batteries (not included)
- 104-pieces
Choose from over 100 pop culture styles, then choose in-store pickup to bag an extra 15% off, rendering prices as low as $3. Shop Now at Belk
- If pickup isn't available, shipping adds $8.95, or bag free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
