Belk · 15 mins ago
$10 $40
free shipping
Belk offers its Belk Beauty Eye Inspiration Palette for $9.99 with free shipping. That's a savings of $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 48 eyeshadows
- 8 eyeliners
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Vanelc Liquid Eyebrow Pen
$6 $13
free shipping w/ Prime
Vancle via Amazon offers the Vanelc Liquid Eyebrow Pen in Chestnut for $12.99. Coupon code "VCSTMB01" drops the price to $6.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- waterproof
- sweatproof
- wears up to 24-hours
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Beauty Glazed Popping 35-Color Eye Shadow Palette
$7 $12
free shipping w/ Prime
Beauty Glazed via Amazon offers the Beauty Glazed Popping 35-Color Eye Shadow Palette for $11.88. Coupon code "4R2AK9GQ" drops the price to $7.13. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- matte, shimmer, & metallic shades
- warm, cool, & neutral tones
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Wet N' Wild Small Eyeshadow Brush
59 cents
free shipping via Prime
Amazon offers the Wet N' Wild Small Eyeshadow Brush for 59 cents with free shipping for Prime members. You'd pay around a buck more at most local stores. Buy Now
Tips
- It's currently out of stock but can still be ordered at this price
Features
- It's cruelty-free
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Acepstar Tri-fold Lighted Makeup Mirror
$19 $29
free shipping
Acepstar via Amazon offers their Acepstar Tri-fold Lighted Makeup Mirror in White for $28.99. Coupon code "OIGERJO2" drops the price to $19.13. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 2x, 3x, and 10x magnification
- dimmable LED lights
- USB power cord with battery backup (takes 4 AAA batteries, not included)
AlphabetDeal · 3 mos ago
Covergirl Outlast Stay Brilliant Polish 5pk
$9
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $2
Alphabetdeal offers the Covergirl Outlast Stay Brilliant Nail Gloss 5-Pack for $10.99. Coupon code "Covergirl" drops the price to $9.34. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find for this set by $2, although these can run over $4 each when purchased separately. It's shipped in five randomly chosen colors.
Tanga · 1 mo ago
L'Oreal Colour Riche Caresse Wet Shine Lip Stain 6-Pack
$16 $17
free shipping
Tanga offers the L'Oreal Colour Riche Caresse Wet Shine Lip Stain 6-Pack in Assorted Colors for $17.49. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" lowers it to $15.99. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Tips
- This item is final sale and can't be returned.
- It ships in random colors, but with no more than one of the same color.
Belk · 15 mins ago
Belk Beauty Savannah City Palette
$3 $15
free shipping
Belk offers its Belk Beauty Savannah City Palette for $2.99 with free shipping. That's $12 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 6 eyeshadows
- 1 blush
iTunes · 3 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 1 day ago
Lyon's Over-the-Sink Rack Dish Drainer
$111 $140
free shipping
Timingtrain via Amazon offers the Lyon's Over-the-Sink Rack Dish Drainer for $140.00. Clip the $15 off on-page coupon and apply code "5WXV436F" drops the price to $111. With free shipping, that's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- made of 304 stainless steel w/ black piano-bake-paint plating
- 5 hooks
- mounting clip
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Flexzilla 3-Foot Garden Lead-in Hose
$8 $11
free shipping via Prime
Amazon offers the Flexzilla 3-Foot Garden Lead-in Hose for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by a buck, although we saw it for a buck less last month. Buy Now
Features
- 5/8"-diameter
- crush-resistant anodized aircraft aluminum fittings
- flexible in temperatures from -40° F to 150° F
