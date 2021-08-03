Belk Back-to-School Sale: Up to an extra 50% off
Belk · 31 mins ago
Belk Back-to-School Sale
Up to an extra 50% off
free shipping w/ $49

Save on clothing and accessories, bed and bath, kitchen items, and more. Use coupon code "COOL4SCHOOL" for 50% off regularly-priced items and an additional 50% off sale items. Shop Now at Belk

  • The code takes 30% off select national brands and 20% off select designer brands.
  • Opt for pickup to save $8.95 on shipping or get free shipping with orders over $49.
  • Code "COOL4SCHOOL"
  • Expires 8/4/2021
