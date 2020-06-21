New
Belk · 6 mins ago
Belk All Star Dad Event
Up to 70% off + extra 15% to 60% off
free shipping w/ beauty item

Stack and save on gifts for dad like pants, shorts, shirts, shoes, and more. Shop Now at Belk

  • Coupon code "WELOVEDAD" takes an extra 60% off regular- & sale-priced Belk brands & select national brands, an extra 40% select designer & national brands, an extra 20% off select designer brands, and an extra 15% off small appliances & more
  • Pad your order with a beauty item or over $49 to get free shipping, otherwise, it costs $8.95.
  • Items available for in-store pickup receive an extra 5% off when choosing this option.
  • Code "WELOVEDAD"
  • Expires 6/21/2020
