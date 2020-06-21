Stack and save on gifts for dad like pants, shorts, shirts, shoes, and more. Shop Now at Belk
- Coupon code "WELOVEDAD" takes an extra 60% off regular- & sale-priced Belk brands & select national brands, an extra 40% select designer & national brands, an extra 20% off select designer brands, and an extra 15% off small appliances & more
- Pad your order with a beauty item or over $49 to get free shipping, otherwise, it costs $8.95.
- Items available for in-store pickup receive an extra 5% off when choosing this option.
Creator's Club members bag an extra 30% off via coupon code "STRIPES" - but don't worry, it's free to join. Shop Now at adidas
- Non-members get 20% off sale items with the same coupon code.
- Adidas Creators Club members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
A little bit of everything is discounted, but you'll find the biggest selection in grills, outdoor decor, and patio furniture categories. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
That's a savings of $37 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Shoebacca
- mesh upper
- lace closure
Save on a wide range of apparel, accessories, and home items. Shop Now at Nordstrom
Get the lowest price we could find in any color by $14. Buy Now at Belk
- They're available at this price in Sunset Red.
- Shipping adds $8.95, or add a beauty item (they start at $2.55) to bag free shipping.
Coupon code "WELOVEDAD" will get this price for these present worthy leather shoes, that are $20 less than most stores charge. Buy Now at Belk
- In Wine in select sizes from 8.5 to 12.
- Pad your order w/ a beauty item to get free shipping.
- padded insole
- leather
Apply coupon code "WELOVEDAD" to save $12 off the list price. Buy Now at Belk
- Shipping adds $8.95 or add a beauty item and get free shipping.
- Get an extra 5% off by choosing pickup.
- Available in Brown or Black.
- stainless steel
That's $46 off the list price. Buy Now at Belk
- Available at this price in Blue Bay or Pink.
- The price drops to $8.55 if you choose pickup.
Sign In or Register