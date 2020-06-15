New
Belk All-Star Dad Event
Extra 60% off
free shipping w/ $49 OR a beauty item

Use coupon code "WELOVEDAD" to take an extra 60% off select Belk-exclusive and national brand apparel, goods, and more. Shop Now at Belk

  • The same coupon takes 40% off select designer and national brands, 20% off select designer brands, and 15% off small appliances.
  • Shipping adds $8.95, although orders containing a beauty item, or of $49 or more, ship free.
  • Code "WELOVEDAD"
