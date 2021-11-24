That's a whopping savings of $205. A fantastic price in general for stainless steel cookware. Buy Now at Macy's
- dishwasher safe
- safe for use w/ metal utensils
- includes 1.5-qt. covered saucepan, 3-qt. covered saucepan, 6-qt. stockpot, 3-qt. saute pan, 8" open fry pan, 10" open fry pan, steamer insert w/ handles, & stoneware casserole dish
Expires 11/28/2021
Lots of these quality cookware items are at half price or better. Shop Now at Zwilling J.A. Henckels
- Orders over $59 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $6.99.
It's $25 under the best price we could find for a similar Rubbermaid set. Apply coupon code "ENJOY15" to get this price. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge or spend $75 or more to bag free shipping.
- five 0.5-cup containers
- four 1.25-cup containers
- three 2-cup containers
- three 3-cup containers
- one 5-cup container
- one 7-cup container
- one 9-cup container
- dishwasher-, microwave-, and freezer-safe
- Model: 1920402
It's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- 18/10 stainless steel, aluminum core, magnetic stainless steel
- ergonomic precision cast mirror-polished stainless-steel riveted handles
- compatible with all cooktops
- oven-safe up to 500°F
- Model: 80116/057DS
With over 170 items to choose from, prices start from $16 and include tagines, steamers, skillets, woks, saucepans, and more. Shop Now at Sur La Table
- Spend $75 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $7.99.
- Pictured is the All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Skillets 8" and 10" Set for $69.96 (low by $17).
Treat yourself and the rest of the family to a stylish winter coat. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pick up, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Hawke & Co. Men's Diamond Quilted Jacket in Carbon for $29.99 ($70 off).
Brands on offer include Clinique, Anastasia Beverly Hills, and NatureWell. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
- Pictured is the Clinique A Little Happiness Fragrance Set for $10 ($25 off)
Save 50% to 75% on a selection of handbags and wallets from brands like Michael Kors, Calvin Klein, DKNY, Coach, Guess, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Michael Michael Kors Signature Voyager East West Tote for $164 ($64 low).
Save on over a dozen kitchen conveniences from Bella, Art & Cook, Hamilton Beach, and more, all for $10 or less. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Dash Gingerbread Mini Waffle Maker for $9.99 (low by $3).
