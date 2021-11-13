It's $49 under our July mention and the lowest price we could find today by $100. Buy Now at Macy's
- dishwasher-safe
- safe for use w/ metal utensils
- includes 1.5-qt. covered saucepan, 3-qt. covered saucepan, 6-qt. stockpot, 3-qt. saute pan, 8" open fry pan, 10" open fry pan, steamer insert w/ handles, & stoneware casserole dish
Expires 11/28/2021
Expires 11/28/2021
Popularity: 3/5
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
With over 170 items to choose from, prices start from $16 and include tagines, steamers, skillets, woks, saucepans, and more. Shop Now at Sur La Table
- Spend $75 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $7.99.
- Pictured is the All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Skillets 8" and 10" Set for $69.96 (low by $17).
You'd pay $50 for it elsewhere. Buy Now at Home & Cook
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- Safe for use up to 700 degrees F
- Oversized handles
- Dishwasher safe
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping, or pad your order a couple of bucks to get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
- induction safe
- pour spout on sides
- includes 8", 10.5", 12" skillets
- pre-seasoned w/ natural plant oil
Save $90 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- 1.5- and 2.5-quart saucepans w/ lids
- 5-quart stockpot w/ lid
- 9.5" sauté pan w/ lid
- 8" fry pan
- flower steamer
- large spoon, slotted turner, & pasta server
Gain huge discounts on clothing, shoes, luggage, jewelry, small appliances, seasonal decorations, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95.
Save on over a dozen kitchen conveniences from Bella, Art & Cook, Hamilton Beach, and more, all for $10 or less. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Bella 5-Cup Drip Coffeemaker for $9.99 ($19 off).
Take up to $35 off pullovers, joggers, and jackets. Buy Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Sun + Stone Men's Full-Zip Sherpa Fleece Jacket for $19.99 ($30 off).
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
Find savings on bed and bath, kitchen items, furniture, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping, although large items and furniture may incur a shipping fee. (See item pages for details.)
- Pictured is the Tools of the Trade Nonstick Roaster & Rack for $8.99 ($11 off).
