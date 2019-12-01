Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Macy's · 49 mins ago
Belgique 3-Quart Soup Pot with Lid
$8 after rebate $45
pickup at Macy's

Thanks to the rebate, that's $5 under yesterday's mention, $37 off list, and tied with last year's Black Friday week mention as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
Features
  • Pictured in White/Gold (search "Belgique 3-Qt. Soup Pot" to find more colors)
  • aluminum construction
  • oven safe to 400°F (lid safe to 300°F)
  • compatible with induction cooktops
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/1/2019
    Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Kitchen Macy's Belgique
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register