New
Macy's · 57 mins ago
$40 $134
free shipping
It's $94 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
Features
- 8" chef's knife
- 8" slicing knife
- 8" bread knife
- 7" Santoku knife
- 5.5" utility knife
- 3.5" paring knife
- 2.75" bird's beak knife
- six 4.5" steak knives
- sharpening steel
- kitchen shears
- wood block
Details
Comments
-
Published 57 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Victorinox Swiss Classic 4-Piece Utility Knife Set
$20 $37
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Houseware Galore via Amazon.
Features
- serrated edges
- 3.25" blade length
- stainless steel blades
- Model: 6.7836.L119-X4
Home Depot · 6 days ago
KitchenAid Classic Forged Triple Rivet 14-Piece Knife Block Set
$60 $100
free shipping
That is $20 less than our previous mention, and a low today by $40. Buy Now at Home Depot
Features
- built-in sharpener
- dishwasher safe
- triple rivet comfort handle
- Model: KKFTR14SL
Home Depot · 1 day ago
KitchenAid Classic Forged 4-Piece Brushed Stainless Steel Steak Knife Set
$15 in cart $25
pickup
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $4 shipping fee, or spend $45 or more to receive free shipping.
Features
- made of high carbon German stainless steel
- 4.5" serrated-edge blades with 4.4" handles
- Model: KKFSS4ST
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Cuisinart 12-Piece Classic Cutlery Color Band Collection
$26 $39
free shipping
That is $14 less than Home Depot charges. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- high carbon stainless steel blades
- stainless steel handles
- color coded to help reduce risk of cross-contamination
- 8" chef knife, 8" slicing knife, 8" bread knife, 7" Santoku knife, 5" utility knife, and 3.5" paring knife
- Model: C77-12PCS
Ends Today
Macy's · 1 day ago
Martha Stewart Collection Enameled Cast Iron & Stoneware Cookware at Macy's
From $7.99
free shipping w/ $25
Apply coupon code "SALE" to save pans, Dutch ovens, spoon rests, trivets, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- Opt for pickup (where available) to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
Macy's · 6 days ago
Floafers Men's Country Club Driver Loafers
$14 $60
free shipping w/ $25
That's a savings of $46 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's
Tips
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
- In Water (pictured) or Island Paradise
Macy's · 4 days ago
Macy's Last Act Deals
60% to 80% off
free shipping w/ $25
Shop huge savings on clothing, shoes, jewelry, home items, and more, with many items at all-time low pricing. Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $10.95 fee will apply
- Pictured is the Alfani Men's Reyes Mixed-Media Jacket for $26 ($49 off).
Ends Today
Macy's · 2 days ago
Darrium 2-Piece Top-Grain Leather Sectional Sofa
$1,799 $3,158
$85 entrance drop-off delivery
Coupon code "SALE" cuts it to $1,359 off list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's
Features
- measures 112" x 63" x 32"
- top grain leather upholstery
Sign In or Register