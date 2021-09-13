in anticipation of the next installment of our favorite globe-trotting spy in "No Time To Die" (US release date of October 8, 2021), now comes a documentary retrospective of Daniel Craig's 15 year adventure as James Bond. The best part being that it's free; we are definitely "shaken, not stirred" about this one. Shop Now at Apple
- documentary
- 45-minute run time
- Craig shares his personal memories in conversation w/ 007 producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.
Dodging the $4.99 monthly fee adds up to a $60 savings across the whole year. Shop Now at T-Mobile
- Click through the "Activate Now" link and use coupon code "2021APPLETVP1" to get this deal.
- Eligible plans include Magenta and Magenta MAX; scroll down to see a full list of eligible plans in T-Mobile's FAQ.
- free access to Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, Greyhound, and more
Once only available for Samsung device owners, Samsung TV Plus is now available for (mostly) all via app, Chromecast casting, or website. While it may not stack up to paid services and original content, it's free, it's widely available, and an easy way to add more variety to your streaming menu. Shop Now at Samsung
- The streaming website can be found here.
- Channels may vary depending on location.
- Select channels in 4K. (Full list of channels here.)
- No subscription, credit card, or account required.
Save on titles like Riddick The Complete Collection, Jurassic World 5-Movie Collection, Pitch Perfect Trilogy, and more. Apply code "GRUVLOYAL20" at checkout. Shop Now at GRUV
- Pictured is Smokey and The Bandit 7-Movie Collection on DVD for $4.79 after coupon ($5 low).
- Some options available on Blu-ray.
Choose from a selection of over 100 titles, including Apollo 13, E.T., The Mummy, Jaws, and many more.
Update: Apply coupon code "GRUVLOYAL20" to drop it to 2 for $9.60. Shop Now at GRUV
- Pictured is Jaws for $6.96 ($8 off).
Current and newly accepted college students (and their parents), as well as faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers of all grade levels can now save up to $400 on a variety of Apple tech in the long-awaited Back to School sale. Shop Now at Apple
- Buy a Mac or iPad for College with Education Pricing. Get AirPods.
- Plus, 3 months free of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 20% off AppleCare+.
- Even better, get up to $2,850 in credit with eligible trade-ins.
