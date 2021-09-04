Bee's Wrap Reusable Vegan Food Wrap for $7

New
Nordstrom · 23 mins ago
$6.60 $11
free shipping
That's $9 under what you would pay direct from Bees Wrap. Buy Now at Nordstrom
Features
- measures 4-1/4" x 7"
- plastic-free and biodegradable
- made from organic cotton, candelilla wax, soy wax, organic coconut oil, and tree resin
Details
Comments
-
Published 23 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
Amazon · 6 days ago
Victorinox Fibrox Pro Chef's Knife
$15 for Prime members $19
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- non-slip grip
- dishwasher-safe
- Model: 47552
Amazon · 1 day ago
Ephiiony Pineapple Cutter
$6 $30
free shipping
Apply coupon code "80BA1887" for a savings of $24. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by S.ruice. via Amazon.
Features
- detachable handle
- dishwasher safe
Amazon · 1 day ago
Lock & Lock Aqua 2-Quart Fridge Door Water Jug
$5.42 $16
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $10 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in several colors (White pictured).
Features
- BPA-free
- leakproof, airtight, & watertight
- Model: HPL735
Amazon · 4 days ago
Enoking Serbian Hand Forged Butcher Knife
$18 $30
free shipping
Apply coupon code "PQPAAGD7" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- The 7" option drops to $14.99 after the code.
- Sold by Enoking via Amazon.
Features
- 5Cr15MoV high carbon steel
- full tang, triple riveted handle
- leather cover
Nordstrom · 15 hrs ago
Nordstrom Summer Sale
up to 60% off
free shipping
Shop thousands of discounted items for women, men, kids, and home. Shop Now at Nordstrom
Tips
- Prices are as marked.
Sign In or Register