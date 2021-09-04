Bee's Wrap Reusable Vegan Food Wrap for $7
Nordstrom · 23 mins ago
Bee's Wrap Reusable Vegan Food Wrap
$6.60 $11
free shipping

That's $9 under what you would pay direct from Bees Wrap. Buy Now at Nordstrom

  • measures 4-1/4" x 7"
  • plastic-free and biodegradable
  • made from organic cotton, candelilla wax, soy wax, organic coconut oil, and tree resin
