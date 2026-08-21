Handheld and cordless, this one suits anyone who wants to seal leftovers, marinate meat, or sous vide without lugging out a full-size vacuum sealer, and the 30 bags included get you started right away. Apply coupon code "MK03A2GW" for a total savings of $141. Buy Now at Amazon
- Preserve food freshness 5x longer with 75kPa suction
- One-touch automatic operation with smart auto-stop
- Built-in liquid detection prevents internal damage
- Portable design with 1000 seals per battery charge
- Includes 30 BPA-free, dishwasher-safe reusable bags
At $30, this Inspirex touch screen toaster is half the price you'd pay elsewhere. It ships for free for Prime members, too. It uses a touchscreen panel with a countdown display to select from 5 bread types and 6 browning levels. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2-slice toaster with extra-wide slots
- Touchscreen control panel with countdown display
- 5 bread types and 6 browning levels
- Defrost, reheat, favorite, and single-slot settings
- Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning
- Measures 8.6"D x 6.0"W x 8.4"H
This Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven is down to $100 at Target, which is $58 cheaper than what you'd pay for the same model today at Amazon. Shipping is free, too. It combines seven cooking functions, including air fry, convection bake, and broil, in a 0.6 cu. ft. interior large enough for a 12" pizza or a 4-lb. chicken. Buy Now at Target
- Air Fry, Convection Bake, Convection Broil, Bake, Broil, Warm, Toast
- 0.6-Cubic Foot Interior With Light
- Fits a 12" pizza
- Nonstick interior
MorningSave bundles two Presto Dorothy Rapid Cold Brewers for just $10 right now. They cost $19 each at Amazon, so this is a great deal. Plus, you'll get free shipping with our promo code "DEALNEWS". Each brewer makes 22-oz. of cold brew in about 15 minutes using a swirling extraction method, and the carafe, filter, and grounds cup are all dishwasher safe. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Brews 22 oz. of cold brew coffee in about 15 minutes
- Uses a swirling technique designed to extract flavor without bitterness
- Includes a plunger and filter for straining grounds after brewing
- Carafe, filter, and grounds cup are dishwasher safe
- Set includes 2 brewers, carafes, plungers with filters, grounds cups, power cords, and detachable bases
- Backed by a 90-day warranty
Best Buy's sale on Ninja small kitchen appliances covers air fryers, indoor grills, blenders, and ice cream makers. The Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 indoor grill with a 4-quart air fryer (pictured) is $219.99, down from $299.99, while the Ninja Crispi 4-in-1 portable glass air fryer system is $159.99. My Best Buy members get free shipping. (It's free to join. Shipping is free for everyone over $35. Pickup may also be available.) Shop Now at Best Buy
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this High-Pressure Car Washing Water Gun for $3.43. It's the best price we could find by $9. Shipping is free for Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
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