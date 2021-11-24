Save on sheets, pillows, blankets, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Duck River Textile Women's Solid Hooded Reversible Throw Blanket with Side Pockets pictured for $22 ($97 off).
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more. (Pickup is also available on orders of $29 or more).
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
There's sure to be extra faces around the house this holiday season, upgrade your guest room (or even yours) bedding and save over half off. Buy Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Fairfield Square Collection Austin Reversible Comforter Set in Blue for $29.99 ($70 off).
Save $100 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
- In several colors Blue/Navy pictured).
- hypoallergenic polyester fiberfill
- machine-washable
Macy's takes 75% off bedding sets from Pem America, Sunham, Hallmart Collectibles, and more. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in sizes from Twin to King.
- Pictured is the Sunham Colesville 3-Piece Comforter Set for $19.99 ($60 off).
- Opt for pickup to save $10.95 on shipping, or pad the order over $25 for free shipping.
Score a discounted price on the Queen size — the Full and Twin sets cost at least $6 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Light Gray
Save on over 300 items, including small appliances, cookware, decor, electronics, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the Anolon 11" Authority Hard-Anodized Nonstick Deep Round Grill Pan for $35.98 (low by $4).
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping. (Ship-to-store pickup is also available for orders of $29 or more.)
Save on brands including adidas, Nike, PUMA, The North Face, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping. (You can also get free ship-to-store pickup on orders of $29 or more.)
- Pictured are the adidas Men's Primegreen Essentials Warm-Up Tapered 3-Stripes Track Pants for $29.97 (low by $5).
Save across the board on top brands, seasonal gear, low-priced gifts, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Opt for pickup (with orders of $29 or more) to avoid the $7.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $89 or more).
Brands on offer include Salvatore Ferragmo, Burberry, Calvin Klein, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $5.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
- Pictured is the Calvin Klein CK One Unisex 3.4-oz. Eau de Toilette Spray for $29.97 ($35 off)
Sign In or Register