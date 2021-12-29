Coupon code "BUYHOME6" yields extra savings on towels, bedding, bath items, window treatments, and more already marked up to half off. Shop Now at JCPenney
- Spend $75 for free shipping, otherwise shipping adds $8.95. ($3.95 ship-to-store, or free same-day pickup may also be available.)
This is a huge discount increase over our post of 50% off from five days ago. There's still time to grab those last minute items to help bring a little holiday cheer to your decor. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Stock will vary by zip code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Holiday Living 25-Count 12-Foot Multicolor LED Light String for $2.50 ($7 off).
Save on lights, tableware, figurines, garland, wrapping paper, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Kurt S. Adler 10-Light 6-Point Capiz Star Treetop for $20 ($9 low).
Get after-Christmas prices on toys, household appliances, home goods, holiday decor, clothing, & more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. In-store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured is Squeakee Rainbowie the Balloon Dog Electronic Pet for $30 ($28 off).
Save on home decor, tools, appliances, flooring, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Opt for pickup to avoid shipping charges. (Most items receive free shipping with orders of $35 or more, though surcharges apply for bulk items.)
Coupon code "NICEBUY6" bags extra savings on clearance items that are already marked up to 80% off. Shop Now at JCPenney
- Spend $75 for free shipping, otherwise shipping adds $8.95. ($3.95 ship-to-store pickup, or free same-day pickup may also be available.)
